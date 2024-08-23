Getting Port Chalmers’ George St Ready For Summer, Ahead Of The Cruise Ship Season

Port Chalmers residents and anyone travelling overnight along the main street, George St, will need to take a detour from Sunday night, 1 September.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) needs to dig out parts of the SH88 paving in this busy area of Port Chalmers and re-asphalt it. (See map below).

“The work has to be completed ahead of the cruise ship season and will be the first major piece of highway renewal the Coastal Otago maintenance team will tackle this spring/ summer re-sealing season,” says Michael Tannock, Senior Network Manager Otago and Southland for NZTA.

The work will take up to three weeks for five nights each week, from 7pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday, says Mr Tannock. NZTA is working closely with Port Otago to minimise effects upon their operations and keeping the freight industry informed.

Due to the busyness of this area during daytimes and the need to keep people safe around these deeply excavated sites, it is best to do it at night, he says.

The work will start at the Port Otago end at the Beach St/George St intersection. The crew will then work down George St towards the Wickliffe Terrace intersection.

Stage 1 – Beach St/George St intersection will be closed overnight from Sunday 1 September for up to five nights - follow the signed detour, 7 pm to 6 am.

Stage 2 – George St will be under stop/go traffic management, 7 pm to 6 am.

Stage 3 – George St/Wickliffe St intersection will be under stop/go traffic management with no local road access, 7 pm to 6 am. Please follow the signed detour to get to local roads.

Stop/Go traffic management with temporary speed restrictions will be in place for all road users for the duration of the works, daytimes and night times.

George St, Port Chalmers, SH88 where the highway is being dug out and fully re-asphalted kerb to kerb from early September, ahead of the cruise ship visitors:

Detour routes

The detour routes will be well signposted for the Beach St/George St intersection closure.

Access to the Four Square and other businesses will be available during business hours.

Bus routes/stops will be affected by the detours, so passengers need to check stops for temporary changes on the Otago Regional Council website.

Curing time

“Some of the work requires time for concrete to cure before the next stages of work can start,” says Mr Tannock. “This means there may be periods of inactivity at the site. But we need to allow the materials to fully cure before moving to the next stage of work to get the best outcome and reduce the risk of having to come back.”

As much as possible, the crews will minimise their impact on nearby residents and businesses, as well as road users, but Mr Tannock warns that some level of noise, disruption to traffic and restricted driveway access will be inevitable. Footpaths within the site will be open to use but people need to stay away from any areas of excavated pavement, even if crews are not there.

“As we prepare for the upcoming asphalt renewal, there will be some works taking place in August on the footpath kerb and channel at Port Otago as well as work in both lanes at the south end of George St.”

NZTA and Downer thank everyone working, visiting and living in Port Chalmers for their patience while this work is safely completed.

© Scoop Media

