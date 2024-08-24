Fatal Crash, Pahoia Road, Whakamarama

Police can advise one person has died following a crash on Pahoia Road, Whakamarama, yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision about 6.50pm. The sole occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene. Three occupants of the second vehicle were treated for minor-to-moderate injuries.

Police are providing support to those involved and enquiries are under way to determine the cause of the crash.

Pahoia Road reopened about midnight.

