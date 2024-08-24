Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Checking Old Mine Shaft After River Discolouration

Saturday, 24 August 2024, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council staff are checking an old mine shaft in the Karangahake Gorge this morning for the liklihood that it is the source of discolouration of the Ohinemuri River yesterday afternoon.

Regional Compliance Manager Patrick Lynch says staff will check to see if the shaft is the source and whether it is continuing to discharge sediment into the environment.

The council is also tracking the plume of discolouration in the river, and has been estimated it is likely to reach the Firth of Thames between 9am and 10am this morning.

“Efforts are being made to understand what the plume looks like now, and what the effects may be on the river and the Firth of Thames.”

Yesterday, Waikato Regional Council urged people to treat the bright orange discolouration of the Ohinemuri River as contaminated.

The incident was reported to the council at about 3pm.

The council will update information as it becomes available.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 