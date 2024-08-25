Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Officers Lucky To Escape Injury After Car Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver

Sunday, 25 August 2024, 5:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two Police officers are shaken but unharmed after their patrol car was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver early on Sunday.

The police car was travelling along Waiwhetu Road about 1am when another vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into the side of it, spinning the police car around and causing extensive damage.

The offending vehicle left the scene and was located a short distance away. A Police dog unit assisted in locating the alleged driver.

The 29-year-old Upper Hutt man was arrested without incident and now faces serious charges,

“The safety features of the patrol car did what they are designed to do and protected the officers, but this could have been much worse,” says Inspector Simon de Wit, Relieving Area Commander Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt Valley.

“While the investigation is ongoing, this incident shows the impact the decisions you make as a driver can impact other people.”

The patrol car will likely be written off as a result of the crash.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 