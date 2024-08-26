Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bupa Opens New Care Home In Whangārei

Monday, 26 August 2024, 8:51 am
Press Release: Bupa

(Photo/Supplied)

Bupa has opened its latest care home, Bupa Tōtara Gardens in Whangārei. The modern $16m purpose-built facility provides 56 much needed care beds for the Northland region.

With 24 residents already calling Tōtara Gardens home, the new care home is off to a great start says Audrey Bancroft, General Manager of Tōtara Gardens Retirement Village and Care Home.

“Welcoming our first residents into their new home is a significant milestone. The residents are enjoying the new purpose-built facility and settling in well.

It’s been a huge undertaking to build Tōtara Gardens. So much thought and clinical knowledge has gone into the design and we have employed and trained 45 new team members,” she says.

Audrey and her team are focused on building strong relationships with their new residents and their whānau and creating a warm and respectful environment at Tōtara Gardens.

She says, “Everyone has different needs, and we will be working with our residents to deliver a high standard of care, whether that is in our rest home and hospital, or dementia communities.

“Residents can also look forward to a range of activities and outings specifically designed to cater for their interests and abilities. Our team can’t wait to get started,” she says.

The work doesn’t stop there for Audrey and the team. The next big job is the opening of 14 new serviced apartments above the retirement village community centre.

“The apartments look amazing and are set to open ahead of schedule in September,” says Audrey.

“The serviced apartments will allow residents to maintain independent lifestyles with access to domestic support, such as daily meal services, and weekly housekeeping and laundry.”

The care home and apartments sit alongside the existing retirement village located on Wairau Drive, which features 78 villas and a community centre.

“We are an active and close-knit community at Tōtara Gardens, so it’s great that we can extend that sense of belonging to our new residents and provide more care options for the region,” says Audrey.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Bupa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 