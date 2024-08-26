3 Horses Killed - Worst Day Of Jumps Racing On Record, Animal Protectionists Calling For Immediate Ban

Yesterday, three horses were killed from just six jumps races at Ballarat Racecourse on the final day of the 2024 season.

They were:

Race 1 Maserartie Bay

Race 4 Buffalo Bill

Race 6 Mighty Oasis

A total of 12 horses have been killed in the 2024 season. The highest number on record equaling 2008 when 12 horses were also killed.

1 in 14 horses who competed in jumps racing in 2024 is now dead.

“As we have said many times, jumps racing just can’t be made safe. How much more proof do we need? We will be contacting the Racing Minister, Anthony Carbines and demanding he do his job and put an end to this so-called sport,” said Elio Celotto, Campaign Director at CPR.

CPR will also be contacting Racing Victoria’s newly appointed CEO, Aaron Morrison asking for a meeting to discuss the future of jumps racing.

“This is a niche part of racing that is 20 times more dangerous than flat racing and only serves to further harm the reputation of horseracing that is hanging by a thread. If the administrators at Racing Victoria had any sense, they would do away with it immediately like they should have back in 2009.”

Horses killed in the 2024 season:

GRAND PROMENADE

REBEL RACER

MONT AGEL

THE RATTLIN BOG

FATIGUES

JOFFREY

RIDER IN THE SNOW

SIVAR

SAN REMO

MASERARTIE BAY

BUFFALO BILL

MIGHTY OASIS

