Op Elba: Blockhouse Bay Homicide Investigation Continuing

Police are continuing to piece together the events that led to a man’s tragic death in Blockhouse Bay on Saturday.

Fresh information is being released from the Operation Elba team, as work continues to identify the person responsible.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, who is overseeing the homicide investigation, says the victim came to the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club as normal.

“This is a regular activity for the victim, and on Saturday he had done some work on his laptop at the club, before passing this to a staff member for safe keeping.

“The victim went outside, and a very short time later, cries for help were heard.”

The staff member witnessed the victim in a violent struggle and went to get a phone to call for help.

“Tragically, the victim had succumbed to his injuries which are consistent with stab wounds.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says someone out there will know who is responsible.

“From what we can ascertain at the scene, there was a large amount of blood and it is highly likely some of this transferred onto the offender,” he says.

“This offender will have gone somewhere, likely in an agitated state and likely with some blood on him.

“Someone will know who this person is and I challenge them to do the right thing and come forward.”

Police remain open minded about how the offender fled the scene and in which direction.

“We need anyone from the surrounding areas who saw something suspicious or untoward prior to 11.30am, or afterwards.”

Those areas include Rathlin Street, Whitney Street, Exminster Street and Terry Street. However, Police would like to hear from residents in the wider area that saw suspicious activity.

“I know this event has rocked the local community and membership at the tennis club,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Our investigation team is highly motivated and are working hard to bring some answers and to hold the person responsible to account.”

Police are also stepping up reassurance patrolling in the area.

Detective Inspector Baldwin acknowledges the public who have made contact with Police so far.

“One piece of information could be crucial in advancing this investigation, so no matter how small it might be our team needs to hear from you.”

Investigation staff are continuing to work through an area canvass including reviewing CCTV footage.

“Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area, who hasn’t yet contacted Police, should contact us as soon as possible,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Formal identification procedures have not yet been completed, so at this stage the victim’s name cannot be released.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police will release further details around the victim once these processes are complete.

DO YOU HAVE INFORMATION?

Police ask anyone with information to contact 105 or go online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference Operation Elba, with the file number 240824/4136.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

