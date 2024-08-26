ORC Launches Climate Change Survey

ORC’s is seeking feedback on the draft Strategic Climate Action Plan 2024-2034 and is asking ‘what’s your vision for a climate-resilient Otago?’

ORC Chairperson Gretchen Robertson says ORC has a vision for a low emissions Otago which is resilient to the impacts of climate change and encourages the public to join in the discussion.

“We want to know if our vision aligns with yours. Is a changing climate of concern to you and have greenhouse gas emissions and changing climate influenced your choices when it comes to things like travel, transport, your purchases, business decisions and where you want to live?” she says.

Councillor Robertson says that the survey will seek feedback on Council’s draft mitigation and adaptation goals and whether we could be doing more. The results will help shape a plan aimed at enhancing the social, economic, environmental, and cultural wellbeing of Otago’s communities.

“It’ll help us stay proactive and closely aligned with the communities we serve, as we build resilience and navigate a changing environment and climate together.”

The survey opens 26 August and closes on 6 October, an extended period which will allow time for feedback from the rural sector involved in the busy lambing season, she says.

Ten-year Strategic Climate Action Plan 2024-2034

ORC’s draft Strategic Climate Action Plan 2024-2034 sets out goals that ORC will adopt and actions that ORC will take to help the region reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the changing climate.

The plan will be reviewed and updated every three years – or more often if needed – to take advantage of emerging opportunities and ensure we stay on track to achieve these goals.

Cr Robertson says ORC’s current workplan includes actions to help mitigate greenhouse gases and help our communities adapt to climate change, but council wants to know, are we doing enough, what should the strategy prioritise and build on?

“Could we be doing more. Which areas do you think we should focus on?”

Action already underway

Some of the work ORC already does to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and help our communities adapt to the impacts of climate change includes providing public transport services and working jointly with Dunedin City Council on a plan for the future of South Dunedin.

“We want to hear from you about your climate action priorities and what you think about the draft plan,” she says.

“You can do this by reading the draft plan then completing the survey online or in hardcopy at your local library or council service centre. Your responses will inform the development of the plan and the work we do to implement it. Please read the draft Strategic Climate Action Plan 2024-2034 first and then have your say.”

“Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts.”

The draft Strategic Climate Action Plan 2024-2034 can be read online at www.orc.govt.nz/climate - with hard copies available from council offices, services centres and district libraries.

