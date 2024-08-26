Pricey Theft Lands Serial Burglar In The Hot Seat

A brazen burglar will won’t be sipping on the rewards any time soon after being remanded in custody.

Police arrested the man following a Flat Bush burglary in which two cars and a much-loved whiskey collection were allegedly stolen.

All up, the items at the Accent Road property had a total value of more than $140,000.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says following an extensive investigation, Police executed a search warrant at a Papatoetoe property earlier this month.

“A man was arrested and a number of items were recovered, including three road bikes which had allegedly been stolen in a separate incident.

“We understand the effect burglaries and prolific offending can have on our community and we hope this arrest provides some reassurance to the community that we will continue to hold these offenders to account.”

Inspector Cook says enquiries remain ongoing to locate the stolen vehicles.

“This is also a timely reminder for everyone that if you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, please contact Police immediately.”

If you witness suspicious or unlawful behaviour please contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 after the fact.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Manukau District Court on 30 August charged with burglary and possession of utensils for methamphetamine.

