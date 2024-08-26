Flooding ‘Pinch Point’ Funding Welcomed

The Northland Regional Council (NRC) is welcoming $660,000 of central government funding that will enable it to remove a flooding ‘pinch point’ in the Far North.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones recently announced the Government will contribute $101.1 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to 42 consented priority flood resilience projects that will protect valuable land and assets in 11 regions during severe weather.

Councillor Joe Carr, who represents the NRC’s Far North constituency, says the Government money includes $660,000 - matched by another $440,000 from the NRC - for a two-phase upgrade of the Quarry Rd bridge along the Whangatane Spillway near Kaitaia.

Councillor Carr, who also chairs the Awanui Flood Management Committee, says the Quarry Road Bridge was highlighted as a flooding ‘pinch point’ during a storm in August 2020.

The first $500,000 phase of the work will allow for earthworks underneath a proposed 15-metre extension of the bridge - which will effectively open an additional span - and support the wider Awanui River Flood Protection Scheme.

The $600,000 second phase will involve construction of the bridge extension itself and associated works.

Councillor Carr says rivers staff have already largely completed detailed designs and are now almost ready to move forward with the procurement process.

"Our goal is to ensure all necessary materials and contractors are secured promptly so that we can begin the works at the start of the 2024/25 summer season." "This timing will allow us to take full advantage of the favourable conditions early in the new year, 2025".

"The additional capacity created by the Quarry Road works will further add to the significant improvements the Awanui Scheme already offers in terms of reducing the risk of flooding to adjacent properties and the township of Awanui."

