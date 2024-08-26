Whangārei Police Disrupt Alleged Kidnapping

Officers at a roadside breath-test checkpoint have disrupted an alleged kidnapping in Northland on Saturday night, leading to the arrest of two men.

An investigation is now under way to untangle details of the night’s events.

What is known is that about 10.50pm on 24 August, officers in the Impairment Prevention Team were running a checkpoint on Riverside Drive in Whangārei when an occupant jumped out of a car and raised concerning claims.

Based on the information, Police quickly arrested the driver, a 31-year-old patched member of the Crips, who was the only other occupant of the car.

Police spoke with the driver and his passenger before turning their focus to a Eureka Place address, where two more people were allegedly being held against their will.

A significant operation involving the Armed Offenders Squad, Police Negotiation Team and Criminal Investigation Branch was launched. The address was kept under observation while an armed response was prepared.

About midnight, a vehicle was seen leaving the address, running over road spikes laid in advance. The vehicle was pursued and continued at speed, before stopping at a carpark in the city, where the sole occupant, a 22-year-old man and Patched

Nomad gang member, was taken into custody.

Two victims were located inside the Eureka Place address and established no offenders were outstanding.

Whangārei Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom says the incident was unpredictable and the victim at the checkpoint showed great courage by raising the alarm.

“The officers at that checkpoint went from carrying out breath-tests to dealing with an active kidnapping in the blink of an eye. They have not wasted a moment to act on what were very concerning claims.

“I’m proud of the response and how the officers involved brought a potentially dangerous event to a safe resolution, with no injuries to any of the parties involved.

“The investigation team will continue to speak to those involved today and charges are likely once we establish the motives behind this event.”

