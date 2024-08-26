Amenity Planting To Start Today

A 20.5 ha area of steep land in the Matai Valley, previously used for commercial pine forestry and harvested in 2022, is to be planted in redwoods over the next three weeks as the first step in implementing Council’s Long Term Plan decision to transition its commercial forestry into amenity continuous canopy forests.

Council adopted the Right Tree Right Place (RTRP) Taskforce’s recommendations in November 2023 and through the most recent Long Term Plan consulted with the public on moving away from commercial forestry over time and managing its forest estate in a way that is better for the environment.

This plan was overwhelmingly supported in submissions to the LTP and now this decision has been made by Council, staff are working to action high priority recommendations at an operational level.

“Council paused forestry operations at the beginning of 2023 as it undertook the review of its commercial forestry and established the Right Tree Right Place Taskforce,” says Nelson City Council Chief Executive Nigel Philpott.

“We are replanting these areas now because we do not want to incur significant Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) costs and because each year we leave them unplanted increases the potential for erosion and landslips. The Chair of the Taskforce specifically requested these areas be planted in 2024.”

If these areas are not replanted, Council could face a substantial financial penalty under the ETS, potentially close to a million dollars.

“The ETS clock has started ticking so we need to make a decision on what do with this land with some urgency.”

Redwoods are particularly suited to these steeper areas, have a sturdy root system, establish more quickly than natives and are not as susceptible to effects of weeds. Redwoods will also be able to thrive despite being planted late in the season.

The 12 ha of adjacent lower lying areas will be planted in winter 2025 in a mix of native species including totara and manuka.

“This is just the first step in the implementation of the taskforce’s recommendations to transition its 600 ha of commercial forestry into amenity continuous canopy forests of mixed species. The report recommends the development of a detailed plan for all its forested lands. This 20.5 ha of planting has preceded the development of the overall plan so we can mitigate ETS liabilities and to reduce the risk of landslips."

Council manages around 10,000 ha of forested land, of which 600 ha is either planted in commercial pine or recently harvested. The RTRP review recommends that Council treats its entire forested land holistically, removing all pinus radiata, and has an estimated timeline of around thirty years to achieve this.

Q and A

Why is this 20.5 ha area not being planted in natives?

The Taskforce did not recommend all of the 600 ha be replanted in natives because it is substantially more expensive than exotics. Redwoods are one of the recommended species.

The Long Term Plan noted that the longer term cost of the transition could be from $4.6 million to $29.2 million depending on the detailed choices made on implementation and species. The plan allows for ways to fund this including that the cost of the transition be met from the forest harvest revenues so as not to be a burden on ratepayers. This would not be possible if all planting was to be only in natives.

Why is the redwood planting on these steep areas preceding the planting of natives on the lower reaches?

Redwoods are more resilient than natives during the establishment phase and consequently have a longer planting season. Redwoods have a strong chance of success when planted late in the season. Planting natives this late in the planting season carries a high degree of risk. Council will plant native trees in Winter 2025.

Will recreational use of this area for the likes of mountain bikes be possible with this area being planted in redwoods?

Yes. It will take many years for this forest to establish and Council is open to developing trails in the area. Mountain bike trails in redwood forests are very popular in Rotorua and Hamner Springs for examples and the NCC Eureka Park in the Brook includes redwoods.

Council is intending to engage with the recreational sector as it develops its transition plan but, with the need to plant these areas this season, this has not been possible for 2024.

© Scoop Media

