Passion And Purpose: Tom Hunt's Call For Stability In Youth Work

At the heart of the Western Community Centre, one youth worker’s passion and dedication is transforming the lives of the young people he serves. Tom Hunt, a dedicated youth worker, is not only driven by his love for the job but by a deep commitment to be the person he never had growing up. His mission? To be in the corner of every young person he works with, cheering them on every step of the way, whether they’re taking strides forward or facing setbacks.

Tom Hunt (Photo/Supplied)

For Tom, youth work is not just a job—it’s a vocation. "I love it. I'm passionate about it. I would do it any day of the week, even on the weekends. If they're having fun, I'm having fun," says Tom. This enthusiasm and genuine care is what makes Tom an indispensable part of the community in Nawton, where he is not just a youth worker but a mentor, a friend, and a source of stability for the youth.

However, Tom is increasingly concerned about the current state of the youth sector, particularly the quality and stability of contracts for youth workers. "The need for youth workers right now is bigger than ever," Tom notes. "But we're losing them because they’re struggling to meet their day-to-day needs. If we want to keep youth workers around, we need to pay them better and offer more stable contracts."

Tom believes that the key to effective youth work lies in long-term relationships. The short-term contracts that are all too common in the sector not only create insecurity for youth workers, but also for the young people who rely on their support. "Starting a journey with a young person only to disappear after a month is crazy. Our young people are looking for care, love, and a safe place. When that is suddenly taken away, it can do more harm than good," Tom emphasises.

One young person in the community shared just how important Tom has been to them:

"If Tom wasn't here, Nawton would be pretty empty to me. Tom has been there a lot for me whenever I needed him, and for the boys as well." This sentiment is echoed throughout the community, highlighting just how vital stable and long-term youth work is.

Youth workers like Tom Hunt are integral to the fabric of our neighbourhoods. They provide not only immediate support and care but also contribute to long-term societal benefits by guiding young people towards positive futures. However, to continue this crucial work, the youth sector must address the need for better pay, longer-term contracts, and more secure working conditions.

"Investing in youth workers is an investment in our future," Tom says. "We need to ensure that these relationships can thrive and continue, not just for a month or a year, but for as long as these young people need us."

Watch the full video story with Tom Hunt here: https://youtu.be/Brgi-lQQuqM

