SH1 Closed Following Serious Crash, Ramarama - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway One, Ramarama.

The crash was reported to Police at about 1.47pm.

Early indications suggest multiple people have received critical injuries.

The motorway has been closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

Motorists heading south will be diverted at Ararimu Road, Ramarama and northbound motorists will be diverted at Mill Road, Bombay.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Further updates will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

