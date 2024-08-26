Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Op Elba: Name Release

Monday, 26 August 2024, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Formal identification has been completed for the victim of Saturday’s homicide in Blockhouse Bay.

This evening, Police can formally release the name of the victim who died on 24 August.

He was Stephen Thorpe, aged 54, of Mt Roskill.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Thorpe’s family following this tragic event,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says.

“Police have been in contact with immediate family, who are based in Australia, and we will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police have been preparing to lift cordons at the scene this afternoon, with the completion of a scene examination.

Police will continue to provide further updates as these are available.

