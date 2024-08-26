Police Uncover Cache Of Firearms In Warkworth

A man is facing numerous firearms charges after seven firearms were discovered at a property in Warkworth.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small, says Police responded to a report of someone believed to be in possession of a firearm at an address just after 9am on Sunday.

“Armed Police conducted multiple door-knocks at the property, but the occupants were not at home.”

Senior Sergeant Small says Police staff sighted two firearms in plain sight inside an old bus next to the house.

“They invoked a search of the bus and discovered two more firearms hidden under a makeshift bed.

“At this point, the occupier of the house has pulled into the driveway, and a 50-year-old man was immediately arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

“A further search of the property uncovered three further firearms and an amount of cannabis.”

A total of seven rifles of various calibres were seized.

The 50-year-old man was scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with ten counts of illegally possessing firearm/restricted weapon/explosives.

He also faces a charge of possessing of a cannabis plant and possessing a pipe or utensil for cannabis.

“Police are very happy to have these firearms out of the hands of those who might use them recklessly in our community,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“We are now investigating the origins of these weapons, including the possibility that some of them might have been stolen.”

If you have had any firearms stolen, especially rifles, please contact Police by calling us on 105, quoting file number 240825/7107.

You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report" and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

