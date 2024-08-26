Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Uncover Cache Of Firearms In Warkworth

Monday, 26 August 2024, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is facing numerous firearms charges after seven firearms were discovered at a property in Warkworth.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small, says Police responded to a report of someone believed to be in possession of a firearm at an address just after 9am on Sunday.

“Armed Police conducted multiple door-knocks at the property, but the occupants were not at home.”

Senior Sergeant Small says Police staff sighted two firearms in plain sight inside an old bus next to the house.

“They invoked a search of the bus and discovered two more firearms hidden under a makeshift bed.

“At this point, the occupier of the house has pulled into the driveway, and a 50-year-old man was immediately arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

“A further search of the property uncovered three further firearms and an amount of cannabis.”

A total of seven rifles of various calibres were seized.

The 50-year-old man was scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with ten counts of illegally possessing firearm/restricted weapon/explosives.

He also faces a charge of possessing of a cannabis plant and possessing a pipe or utensil for cannabis.

“Police are very happy to have these firearms out of the hands of those who might use them recklessly in our community,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“We are now investigating the origins of these weapons, including the possibility that some of them might have been stolen.”

If you have had any firearms stolen, especially rifles, please contact Police by calling us on 105, quoting file number 240825/7107.

You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report" and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 