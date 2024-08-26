Council To Seek An Extension To Defer The Fluoridation Of Tauranga’s Water Supply

Tauranga City Council elected members decided today to seek an extension from the Director-General of Health to defer fluoridation of Tauranga’s water supply until such time as the judicial review court process on this matter is complete.

Assurance will also be sought from the Director-General of Health that Tauranga City Council will not be subject to financial penalty should it not proceed to fluoridate the water until such time as the judicial review court process is completed and the consequences understood.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said that in doing this, we are asking the Director-General of Health to reconsider in light of the court cases, however he does not wish to incur fines.

“We are very cognisant as a new council around our ratepayers and getting value for money – we don’t want to have big fines. We also very much want to work with this Government going forward so we also have to be cognisant of that.”

Council agreed that fluoridation of the water supply will not proceed until the completion of the judicial review court process, regardless of whether the extension is granted. If following the judicial review process Councils are required to fluoridate, then Tauranga’s water supply will be fluoridated.

Council authorised staff to complete further investigation of options to provide a non-fluoridated water supply for those who choose it. Staff will return to Council with a report in December 2024 outlining options for a non-fluoridated water supply for those who choose it. This report will provide information on costs and who pays those costs, risks and feasibility.

In July 2022, the Director-General of Health directed 14 local authorities, including Tauranga City Council, to add fluoride to their water supplies. The specialised equipment required to fluoridate the water costs around $3M and has been funded by central government.

In order to comply with the current direction from the Director-General of Health and the conditions of the funding agreement with the Ministry of Health, fluoride needs to be added to Tauranga’s water supply by 30 November 2024. Council today has asked for this to be extended.

