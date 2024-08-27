Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Manawatu Police Wanting To Reunite Items With Owners After Man Charged With Burglary

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 7:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 36-year-old man has been remanded in custody following burglaries in the Palmerston North and Feilding areas, and after recovering a number of stolen items, Police are now trying to find their rightful owners.

The man was arrested by Police following a range of construction site burglaries spanning over June and early July.

On 11 July, Police executed a search warrant at the 36-year-old’s Palmerston North address, resulting in locating a trove of stolen property believed to have been stolen during these burglaries.

The man faces six counts each of burglary and receiving stolen property, and is due to reappear in Palmerston District Court on Monday 18 November.

Police have identified the rightful owners of some of the stolen property recovered, and they have since been returned. However, there are still some items that Police would like to return to their owners.

These items include building, tiling, and painting tools, along with generators, compressions, and CCTV cameras. Brands include Makita, Ryobi, Dewalt, Starrett, BAHCO, and Able Cooke. Some of these tools have identifiable features and some are marked with “LR”, “LFT”, and “TJP”.

Constable Claire Ritchie, Manawatu CIB, says Police would like to hear from anyone who may be missing their tools.

“Many victims have been affected by this offending and their livelihoods were greatly affected.

“It would be excellent if we could reunite the rightful owners with their property.”

If any of these items look familiar to you, please get in touch with Police through 105, and quote file number 240607/2967. Please ensure you have proof of ownership.

