Tamariki Help Design Revamped Walter Mildenhall Park

Rātā Street School students selecting plants for Walter Mildenhall Park. Photo/Supplied.

Tamariki from Naenae Primary and Rātā Street schools are choosing the plants that will give the revamped Walter Mildenhall Park a new lease of life.

Both are Enviroschools, a programme where young people design and lead sustainability projects.

The young garden enthusiasts’ odyssey began when local Enviroschools facilitator Siân Torrington invited Hutt City Council designers to show them the park design and explain how it’s inspired by local cultural history and past land uses.

Students look after mara kai (food gardens) and orchards at kura, and in exchange were invited to share their enviro knowledge as tuakana teina (older and younger learners working together) with the council manuhiri (staff).

This storytelling approach saw students connect with the project and understand how their choices of flora would fit in with the larger cultural context.

The selection reflected individual taste and interest in plants, with a diverse range of reasoning behind the selections including:

"It’s pretty like a princess."

"It’s spiky and strong."

"It’s soft and fuzzy."

"It has beautiful flowers and will bring the birds and insects."

The range of plants chosen by the youngsters include Harakeke (Phormium cookianum), Manuka (Leptospermum), Manatu (Plagianthus Regius), Kiokio (Blechnum - Māori Princess Fern), Korokio (Corokia Frosted Chocolate), Kōhūhū (Pittosporum), Rengarenga (Arthropodium), Pinātoro (Pimelea Prostrata), Mikoikoi (Libertia), Horoeka (Lancewood), Kowhai (Sophora), Hunangāmoho (Anemonthele) and Tororaro (Muehlenbeckia Astonii).

Walter Mildenhall Park’s design has involved extensive community consultation to ensure it provides what’s important to residents. Tamariki were excited about some of the new park features such as areas for sharing kai, dynamic basket swings, imaginative play zones, and spaces for biking and scootering. They also appreciated the inclusive accessibility design with no steps to navigate throughout the entire park.

Mayor Campbell Barry commended the initiative to have tamariki involved in plant selection for the park.

"They are the next generation to be Lower Hutt’s kaitiaki, so it’s important to have them involved from an early age. It’s the kind of community-building activity that can have a lasting impact.

"It also fits in with our commitment to plant 114,000 trees and plants in the city through the Mouri Tupu programme."

The students have been invited to help with planting once the park is ready next year. This hands-on involvement will help make the park a community landmark and create a lasting testament to the power of collaboration.

Notes:

The plants chosen and reasons why:

Anemonthele (Gossamer grass) - I like the leaves on this plant, they feel nice to touch

Arthropodium - I like this one because it has flowers and I have never seen lily flower

Blechnum (Māori Princess Fern) - This one is as pretty as a princess

Corokia Frosted Chocolate - I love this one because the leaves are unique and an interesting colour.

Kowhai - The leaves are different and soft to touch. Plus, the birds love the flowers.

Lancewood - It’s spikey and different.

Libertia - This one is pointy and cool. It’s so different.

Manuka - Has flowers that bees can eat, You notice it because of its pretty flowers which is good for the birds and insects.

Mountain flax - Spiky and smooth. Easy to see because it’s bright green.

Muehlenbeckia astonii - I like the twisted branches of this plant, it is interesting.

Pittosporum - I like this plant because it grows fast and propagates easily so there will be more trees in the park (birds eat the berries). The leaves are soft and wavy.

Pimelea Prostrata (NZ Daphne) - It has little flowers and is soft to touch.

Ribbonwood - It’s fuzzy. I also like it because it’s not that one.

© Scoop Media

