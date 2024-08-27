Puppy Power

Murphy and Community Constable Emily Tomooka make a great patrol team. Supplied/ NZ Police Murphy helps pave the way for conversation.Supplied/ NZ Police



A puppy's power of positivity has been unleashed on Dunedin city’s bus hub recently.

Murphy is a 14-week-old beagle puppy who belongs to a staff member based in Dunedin Central station and is being trained to become a trauma/specialist support dog.

He is not a police dog. Instead, his training focuses on supporting frontline first responders, victims, and witnesses who suffer the effects of trauma and more complex PTSI/PTSD after exposure to traumatic events.

But lately Murphy has been joining Dunedin Central Community Constable Emily Tomooka on her regular foot patrols through the bus hub, with Murphy's owner close by in case Emily gets called to a job or needs to respond to an incident.

So far, the results have been nothing short of powerful.

“It’s so great to see students look away from their cellphones for a few seconds to talk to me, and pat Murphy,” says Emily.

“It’s been a great way for the kids to start their day, and certainly makes it easier for me to engage with them about how they’re feeling, or any issues they’re facing.”

When Murphy is on patrol with Emily, a lot of joy and a lot of smiles are brought to a part of the city that has been struggling with its own trauma lately.

Emily and Murphy have tailored their patrols to match the before and after school crowds that gather at the bus hub and it’s fair to say that Murphy gets busloads of attention.

“I’ve had a few mornings where I didn’t have Murphy with me, to which many children were asking 'where’s your dog, where’s Murphy?'

“I’ll definitely be keeping this up whenever Murphy is keen and available. Murphy and I have become great patrol partners.”

