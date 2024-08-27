Great Planting Heights Reached In Porirua This Winter

Louis (left) and Kaisa Onosai of the Scrubcutting Men with some of the planting along Cannons Creek Stream. (Photo/Supplied)

Planting season is close to completion in Porirua, with work on track to get 165,000 streamside plants in the ground by the end of September.

Work by Porirua City Council’s riparian team, aided by local contractors and other partners, has seen plants go in the ground throughout the city, from the harbour’s edge to the Belmont hills.

Earlier this month the team worked with contractors the Scrubcutting Men to get 6000 plants in the ground along the Cannons Creek Stream in Belmont Regional Park.

The site was difficult to access, with bush on either side and blackberry bushes up to 3 metres high.

To make the task easier, a helicopter was used to fly the seedlings in. More than 18,000 seedlings were delivered to various hard-to-access parts of the Belmont hills.

"Planting native plants near our waterways helps to improve freshwater quality and the overall health of Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour," says Manager, Parks & City Services, Julian Emeny.

Council-run community planting days at Cannons Creek Lake, Belmont Regional Park and Battle Hill have let members of the public join in the important mahi.

Julian says these, combined with community groups organising their own planting days, has helped to bump up the numbers planted.

A community education programme partners with local schools to help tamariki to understand the importance of streamside planting and take ownership of the work.

About 3800 students, teachers and parent helpers from 34 schools across Wellington and Porirua have helped plant over winter.

In Pāuatahanui, 16 rural landowners have signalled their support to allow streamside planting along waterways that run through their properties.

The work is part of a long-term planting programme to improve the water quality and biodiversity of our streams and harbour.

Find out more: poriruacity.govt.nz/streamside-planting

© Scoop Media

