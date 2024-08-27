Operation Elba: Area Canvas Continues In Blockhouse Bay

Police are going door-to-door as part of the ongoing homicide investigation into the tragic death of Stephen Thorpe.

Operation Elba is continuing to seek answers as to why Stephen tragically lost his life on Saturday morning, and who was responsible.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says Police are maintaining an ongoing presence in the Blockhouse Bay community.

“Our scene examination concluded yesterday afternoon and cordons have since been removed around the tennis club,” he says.

“The Mobile Police Base has been set up in the area, and we have a number of staff working as part of an area canvass knocking on doors.”

Police are still wanting to hear from anyone who has CCTV footage or who saw anything untoward leading up to, and after, 11.30am on Saturday.

“We still want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“The investigation team is keeping an open mind at this point about how the offender left the area.

“If you saw something untoward, whether it’s someone on foot, on an e-scooter or leaving in a vehicle we need to hear from you.”

Today, a karakia was held at the scene where Stephen lost his life, attended by dozens of community members.

“Investigators remain determined in their work to identify and hold this offender to account,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

DO YOU HAVE INFORMATION? Police ask anyone with information to contact 105 or go online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference Operation Elba, with the file number 240824/4136.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

