Council Keeping Options Open On New Water Reforms

Taupō District Council has today agreed to keep its options for future water services open, including the possibility of joining with neighbouring councils to deliver water services.

Since the repeal of the Affordable Waters Reforms in February (previously known as the Three Waters Reforms), the coalition government has introduced a new set of water reforms known as Local Water Done Well.

The new reforms give councils a year to develop a water services delivery plan and also provide a framework for councils to join together to form council-controlled water organisations, if they choose to.

A group of Waikato councils and iwi chairs have formed a Waikato joint forum to consider what a possible Waikato water organisation could look like and what outcomes it would work towards. Taupō District Council hasn’t yet made a decision on whether it would join any potential regional water services entity.

At today’s Taupō District Council meeting, councillors considered whether Taupō District should stay involved with the Waikato Forum on a non-binding basis, or exit now and pursue its own water plans. They resolved to stay involved for the time being so that council can keep its options open.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says with the change of direction from central government, the path forward for councils’ water delivery remains unclear.

“Unlike some councils in the rohe, the primary drivers for change for Taupō District Council aren’t about whether we have capacity to borrow for water infrastructure. Instead, our challenges are around delivering our water renewals and upgrades, attracting and retaining skilled and qualified water services staff, community affordability, compliance and consenting.

“Water services are complex and expensive to deliver and the direction from central government is still evolving. We’re working hard to keep abreast of developments so we can make the best decisions for our communities, our district and our environment.

“That’s why it makes sense to continue to stay involved with these non-binding discussions with the other councils in our region for now, so that we can continue to have a voice and understand what the benefits and opportunities will be.

“We will be balancing the potential benefits against any trade-offs that would be required, prioritising what we know is important to our communities, namely the importance of local voice and ownership, our iwi partnerships and our role in helping look after our beautiful lake and rivers.”

Mr Trewavas said the council would talk to its communities before making any final, binding decisions on the future of its water services delivery; and any decisions would not be made before 2025.

