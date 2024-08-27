Prison Inspector's Report On Prisoners Of Extreme Risk Unit

Gordon Campbell: Gordon Campbell On How 'fast Track' Steamrolls The Public Good

New Zealand has a habit of creating official posts – the Overseas Investment Office, the Banking Ombudsman, the Grocery Commissioner – as a sop to public concerns, but where the terms of reference guarantee that such posts won't interfere unduly with the conduct of business-as-usual. Much the same faux checks and balances are now being offered regarding the "fast track" legislation. The final verdict on whether a fast-tracked project will proceed, will now rest with an "independent panel of experts chosen by the government.