Regional Council And Tamatea Pōkai Whenua Formalise Their Partnership

Tamatea Pōkai Whenua (TPW) and the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council officially established their partnership today by signing a Memorandum of Understanding at TPW's offices in Heretaunga/Hastings.

This memorandum is a long-term agreement for the Council to collaborate with TPW, ensuring TPW's representation on the Regional Planning Committee, where policies and strategies concerning environmental issues, infrastructure, and regional decision-making are developed.

TPW Chairperson Pōhatu Paku and Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby at the signing of the MoU / Supplied

TPW Chairperson Pōhatu Paku remarked that the signing marks a "very significant day for Tamatea Pōkai Whenua".

He emphasised that this is the first formal Memorandum of Understanding with any central or local government since their settlement in 2018.

"Ultimately, this partnership demonstrates our commitment to fostering a sustainable and thriving environment and community moving forward," Mr Paku said.

He also highlighted that while the MoU is a long-term agreement, the crucial component for executing the partnership is the development of a shared work plan.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Orsmby welcomed the agreement, noting that its official signing is an important step towards including key regional partners in Council's decision-making processes.

“We are eager to work closely with Tamatea Pōkai Whenua as vital partners, and today's signing shows our dedication to incorporating these voices in our decisions.”

She further mentioned that the Council will continue its ongoing collaborations across various organisational programmes with hapū, marae, Taiwhenua, and iwi.

"We look forward to the planning and policy work, especially through our Regional Planning Committee, which includes representatives of Post-Settlement Governance Entities (PSGEs) throughout Te Matau a Māui."

