Hunting Incident: Name Release

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 7:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:

Police can confirm the name of the man who was fatally shot in Tolaga Bay at the weekend.

He was John James Stuart Atkins, 44, of Tolaga Bay.

Mr Atkins was injured on Tauwhareparae Road about 10.30pm on Saturday but sadly died in hospital several hours later.

This is a tragic incident; our thoughts are with Mr Atkin’s family at this difficult time, and we are providing support to those involved.

Enquiries into the events that led to Mr Atkin’s death are ongoing, however a man is facing a charge relating to a firearm.

On Monday 26 August, a 39-year-old Gisborne man appeared in the Gisborne District Court charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to reappear on 9 September.

