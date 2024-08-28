Arrests Made In Relation To Tauranga-Based Online Group

Three men have been arrested following a Police investigation into a Tauranga-based group trying to catch people attempting to make contact with minors online.

The men, one aged 18, and two aged 19, face a number of serious assault charges, and charges relating to causing harm by posting digital communications.

One was arrested in Auckland and is due to appear in the Counties Manukau District Court today, with the other two accused due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday 29 August.

Police continue to investigate the incidents and are working to identify all the people involved. Further serious charges are possible.

We would like to hear from anyone who has been a victim of this group, or anyone who has knowledge of this group.

Information can be provided by calling 105, or making an online report at police.govt.nz/use-105 using “Update Report”. Please reference the case number 240807/4750.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

