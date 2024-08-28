Hawke's Bay Regional Council Unanimously Votes To Retain Māori Constituencies

A packed Council chambers for the vote to retain Māori constituencies. Photo/Supplied

Today the Hawke's Bay Regional Council has unanimously voted to retain Māori constituencies in a packed Council Chamber. A decision that will result in a binding poll at the next local government elections in 2025.

Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby said the decision to retain the constituencies was a significant step towards ensuring Māori representation and participation in the region's decision-making.

"We are committed to maintaining Māori constituencies for the benefit of our communities and our environment. Māori constituencies are not only a matter of fairness and democracy, but also a matter of tikanga and kaitiakitanga. They enable us to uphold our obligations under the Te Tiriti o Waitangi and to work together as partners for the wellbeing of our region."

“Having Māori councillors at the table not only empowers Māori voices and views, but also enriches the diversity and quality of the Council's decisions. These seats have brought a Māori worldview to a place where it has a voice and a vote,” she said.

The decision by the Council comes after the Government pushed through the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constiuencies) Amendment Act 2024, which required councils to conduct a binding poll at the next local government elections in 2025 if a poll was not previously held when establishing the constituencies.

Regional Council has Charles Lambert in the Māui ki te Raki constituency and Thompson Hokianga in the Māui ki te Tonga constituency.

The co-chairs of the Council's Māori Committee, Mike Paku and Katarina Kawana welcomed the decision.

"We are very pleased that the Council has reaffirmed its support for Māori constituencies, despite the attempts by some to overturn them through a petition and a referendum," Mr Paku said.

"Māori constituencies are a vital mechanism to ensure that the voices and perspectives of Māori are heard and respected at the Council table, and that the issues and opportunities that affect Māori are addressed effectively," he said.

Ms Kawana said the decision was a positive outcome for the region and its future.

"Māori constituencies are not only important for Māori, but for all the people of Hawke's Bay. They enhance the diversity and the quality of the Council's governance and leadership, and they foster a culture of collaboration and innovation," she said.

"We look forward to working with the Council and the community to make the most of the opportunities that Māori constituencies offer, and to achieve our shared vision for a thriving Te Matau a Māui Hawke's Bay."

