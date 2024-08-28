The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission Launches Programme For Greater Consensus On Infrastructure

Today, Acting Chief Executive Geoff Cooper for the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission announced the roll out of the Infrastructure Priorities Programme to help address New Zealand’s infrastructure issues.

"New Zealand faces some big infrastructure challenges - from leaky water pipes, to congested roads, to social infrastructure like our schools and hospitals that are no longer fit for purpose," Cooper says.

"Given the scale of our infrastructure challenge we need to know which projects are going to have the greatest impact. That’s why the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission has developed the Infrastructure Priorities Programme (IPP) to identify the top infrastructure issues and solutions.

Call for submissions

"Te Waihanga has already been working with central government agencies on the IPP, which is voluntary. We’re now calling for local government, the private sector and others with an interest in infrastructure provision to submit potential projects, opportunities, or problems.

"We will use an independent and standardised review process to ensure they meet New Zealand’s strategic objectives, represent good value for money, and can be delivered," Cooper says.

"Proposals do not need to be new infrastructure; they might be initiatives that avoid the need for new capital investment or ways we can get more value out of our current infrastructure."

Part of a National Infrastructure Plan

"Proposals that are successfully assessed through the IPP will be publicly listed on the Commission’s website. Successful proposals will also be included in the National Infrastructure Plan that is currently being developed to give decision-makers and the public visibility of projects that can make a difference," says Cooper.

"The Minister for Infrastructure has asked the Commission to lead in the development of the Plan, but we’ll be working across government, the sector and with the public to ensure the Plan is enduring. As part of that, there will be a number of opportunities for the infrastructure sector and the public to provide input into the Plan, which is expected to be finalised in late 2025.

"We recognise that this work will take time and ongoing commitment, but both the Plan and the IPP will offer ways to lift New Zealand’s game when it comes to building consensus on our infrastructure priorities and getting the value Kiwis deserve from our infrastructure investments," Cooper says.

Learn more: National Infrastructure Plan | Te Waihanga and Infrastructure Priorities Programme (IPP) | Te Waihanga

Background: About the National Infrastructure Plan Process

The New Zealand Instructure Commission, Te Waihanga, is required to produce strategic, independent advice on the long-term needs for New Zealand’s infrastructure every five years. This advice is delivered to the Minister for Infrastructure, and the Government must develop its response.

In May 2022, Te Waihanga published New Zealand’s first Infrastructure Strategy, making recommendations for improving New Zealand’s infrastructure system. The National Infrastructure Plan will build on the Strategy and include recommendations to meet New Zealand’s infrastructure challenges. The final Plan will be delivered to the Minister for Infrastructure in 2025, and the Government will then respond.

© Scoop Media

