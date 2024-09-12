Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash, Waimate

Police investigating a fatal crash in Waimate yeterday would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

At around 6:05am, a truck collided with a vehicle on State Highway 1 near Makikihi.

One person died at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

If you have any information or dashcam footage that can assist Police in our investigation, please contact us online at 105.polivce.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240912/9991.

