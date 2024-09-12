Regional Council Responds To National Land Transport Funding Announcement: Focus On Core Public Transport Services

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has today acknowledged the recent National Land Transport Fund announcement from the Government, which prioritises core services and operational efficiencies.

The funding announcement has left an approximate $16.2M shortfall for public transport services across the region, meaning there is limited budget for new projects like a Tauranga ferry trial, which Bay of Plenty Regional Council today decided not to fund.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chair Doug Leeder said the focus for the Regional Council is to keep delivering reliable, everyday public transport services.

"At the heart of our transport network are the buses, routes, and services that people in our region rely on every day. That isn’t going to change," he said.

“The recent National Land Transport Fund announcement from the Government has prompted the Regional Council to reassess and re-prioritise our programmes. The reality is that while some projects may be delayed or re-evaluated, our focus has shifted to delivering core public transport services that have the most immediate and widespread impact. It’s important we carefully allocate resources to ensure our investments are in the best interest of the community,

"Despite an approximate 13% funding shortfall of our requested funding, we will continue to ensure buses run, routes stay connected, and services remain available to the community. These are non-negotiables for us, and our focus will remain on delivering what matters most.

“What this means in a practical sense is that in light of the national funding announcement, the Regional Council today decided not to proceed with a $1.4m grant for a Tauranga ferry trial at this time.”

The proposal for a 24-month commuter ferry trial, submitted by Hauraki Express earlier this year, included two ferries with the capacity for 30 passengers running between Salisbury Wharf in Mount Maunganui and Tauranga city centre.

“We recognise the value of a ferry service and its potential benefits for our community and tourists, but unfortunately given today’s challenging operating environment, now is not the right time,” said Chair Leeder.

“Together with Tauranga City Council, we support the idea of a ferry trial. While this particular proposal will not move forward at this stage, we remain committed to exploring future opportunities that support financially and environmentally sustainable transport solutions for the Bay of Plenty."

