Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash, Tapapa

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Fane Troy, Taupo Area Manager, Road Policing:

Police investigating a fatal crash in the Tapapa area yesterday would like to speak with any members of the public who witnessed the crash, or movements prior to the crash.

One person died and three people were transported to hospital with injuries following a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, just east of the intersection of Webster Road around 3.25pm.

To establish how this tragic crash occurred Police are seeking the public’s help and want to hear from witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the crash, or the events prior to the crash.

Police are looking for footage of an orange Toyota Yaris, that was travelling in the Tirau area between 3pm and 3:30pm yesterday.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing, and at this stage Police are not in a position to release the name of the person who sadly died.

Police would like to thank motorists for their cooperation and patience during the SH5 road closure as it is important for us to conduct scene examinations and gather all the information we can.

NZTA Journey Planner provides travel time information and updates on any delays, roadworks and road closures that road users may find beneficial in times where roads are closed.

You can access NZTA Journey Planner at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner.

If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage that can assist Police in our investigation, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240911/9015.

