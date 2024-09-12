New Boating Rules For Bay Of Plenty Adopted

New Navigation Safety Bylaws were adopted by Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council today, with the updated boating rules coming into effect next year.

The rules help ensure that the Bay of Plenty’s 125km of coastline, and numerous lakes and rivers, can safely be used and shared. The rules are reviewed every five years to address emerging safety issues and to ensure they remain relevant and effective.

The review was overseen by a committee made up of iwi representatives from across the region and Toi Moana councillors. Bay of Plenty Harbourmaster, Jon Jon Peters, acknowledged the success of the partnership approach in working through the process to update the rules, as well as the high level of public interest in that process, with more than 550 people providing feedback.

“The committee carefully considered community feedback alongside advice from our Harbourmaster Team, and this led to some good debate. Ultimately, the committee can only look at navigation safety issues, and these decisions and changes reflect that commitment," said Mr Peters.

The committee made recommendations for all key proposed changes, except for the Hunters Creek ski area.

“To be consistent with other parts of the country the new Bylaws now require lifejackets to be worn at all times on boats 6m or under. We know life jackets safe lives, so this was a no brainer for the committee.

“In addition, to make swimming safer in the increasingly busy Kaituna and Tarawera Rivers, the speed uplifting in popular swimming stretches of these rivers have been removed. The new 5 knot zones will be clearly signposted, and anyone caught breaking the rules will be fined. Due to immediate safety concerns I will be looking into how we can make these areas safer before the rules officially come into effect.”

Jetski and personal watercraft are currently excluded from the majority of Ōhiwa Harbour. Due to changes in legislation, the Regional Council had to review these rules. When the new rules become effective, a 5-knot rule will apply to all vessels for most parts of the harbour, acknowledging its extensive sand bars, mud flats and increasing sedimentation build up. A transit area has also been added, making entering and exiting the harbour easier and safer.

One of the more debated topics was the future of the Hunters Creek ski area near Matakana and Rangiwāea Islands, a popular and sheltered spot for a range of water activities in Tauranga Harbour. While rules already limit activities here to between sunrise and sunset—excluding two hours before and after low tide— the committee agreed further discussion with iwi and key stakeholders is needed before making any decisions about the best way forward.

The updated Navigation Safety Bylaws will now go to Ministry of Transport for sign off. The Regional Council will look to implement the new rules midway through next year, at the end of the boating season, to avoid confusion and allow enough time for them to be shared with the community.

Background

The Regional Navigation Safety Bylaws Review Committee was made up of Councillors Andrew von Dadelszen (Chairperson), Toi Iti (Deputy Chairperson), Jane Nees and Kevin Winters as well as tangata whenua representatives Raewyn Bennett and Patrick Young.

Key changes coming into effect mid-2025:

Lifejackets will need to be worn at all times on vessels 6m and under while underway.

To help keep swimmers in the Kaituna River safe, the Speed Uplifting will be removed from a stretch of the river around the Waitangi settlement.

To help keep swimmers in the Tarawera River safe, the Speed Uplifting will be removed from a stretch of the river around the Kawerau township.

A decision on the Hunters Creek ski area has been reserved until further investigation and engagement with key stakeholders is complete.

