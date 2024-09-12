Victoria St Closing For Crane Removal At Te Matapihi

Tower crane on Victoria Street (Photo/Supplied)

As part of Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui (central library) strengthening and refurbishment project, L.T. McGuinness is removing the tower crane from the Victoria Street site this weekend.

Victoria Street will be closed to all through traffic from Harris Street to the Mercer Street intersection during the removal period of 14-19 September (weather permitting), with contingency days of 20-26 September.

A mobile crane will be erected to remove the tower crane that has been on-site since June last year. To remove the tower crane safely windspeeds need to be less than 35km per hour.

Tower crane with nikau in foreground (Photo/Supplied)

The tower crane being removed has serviced the Te Matapihi project with heavy lifting of materials into the construction site.

Vehicle access for neighbours to their garages, to the car parking building on the western side of Victoria Street between Harris and Mercer Street, and to the Bond Street car park via Mercer Street, will be managed by traffic controllers.

Pedestrian and dismounted cyclist access will remain available along the western side of Victoria Street, please follow traffic management instructions for health and safety reasons.

Please expect traffic disruption along Victoria Street and surrounding roads due to the road closures at this time. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

Hours of operation:

Work on-site will be between 7.30am - 6pm. Some works may occur outside of these times to allow for safe delivery and removal of large machinery, and depending on progress and weather conditions.

The Te Matapihi build is progressing on time and budget to bring Wellingtonians a modern, uniquely Wellington community facility, co-designed with mana whenua. It will house integrated Library, City Archives, and Capital E services, and will reopen early 2026.

© Scoop Media

