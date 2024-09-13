Snow And Highway Closure Update Across The South Island Te Wai Pounamu

Snow on the Haast Pass, SH6, West Coast side earlier today (Photo/Supplied)

SH80 to Mt Cook/Aoraki closed after 10 am today

Snow has closed SH80, the only access into Mt Cook/Aoraki this morning.

The next update will be around 5 pm or earlier if snow stops. People should be ready to stay where they are today in the meantime in this part of South Canterbury, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Elsewhere in the South Island/Te Wai Pounamu:

The Haast Pass route, SH6, linking the West Coast to Otago between Haast township and Makarora, remains closed due to heavy snow (see photo below).

SH94 the Milford Sound Piopiotahi highway is closed while crews pre-emptively set off avalanches near the Homer Tunnel and then clear snow to make the route safe when it reopens. It could be re-open around midday so check the traffic page.

Open but snow and ice warnings remain:

In Otago, SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn to Omakau has reopened after snow closed the route early today. Drivers need to take care on the icy roads.

SH87 Mosgiel to Middlemarch and Kyeburn is open but drivers need to drive to the snowy and icy conditions.

Arthur’s Pass, Porters Pass, SH73, also Lindis and Burkes Passes, SH8

Snow is forecast for the Arthur’s Pass route this afternoon so drivers need to check before heading out and be prepared with chains and warm clothes. (There are currently delays between Otira and Arthur’s Pass as rockfall prevention work continues, with delays up to an hour between 9 am and 5 pm today.)

South Canterbury passes are also likely to be affected by snow, so drivers need to be prepared, avoid travel if possible or take SH1 the coastal route alternative if in doubt.

Overall advice

Given the volumes of snow in Otago, people who can delay travel, should do so or expect delays, as NZTA roading crews work to clear the highways. We appreciate your patience and encourage you to drive to the conditions given this polar blast. We encourage people to plan their journey, given that further areas and highways maybe affected over the weekend as the system moves up and across the country.

Check the traffic map for updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

