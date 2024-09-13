Customs GBL Case Lands Man In Jail

Seized containers with GBL and hypophosphorous acid used in manufacturing methamphetamine (Photo/Supplied)

A 42-year-old man has been jailed on drugs-related and other charges following a Customs’ seizure of approximately 24 litres of gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) in a courier shipment from China nearly four years ago (December 2020). The shipment also contained 24 litres of hypophosphorous acid; an ingredient used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Appearing in the Auckland District Court, Kitson Henderson was sentenced to two-years-and-five-months’ imprisonment. He was convicted on charges of importing a class B controlled drug, GBL, as well as possession of equipment for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

A Parr bomb device found during a Customs’ search (Photo/Supplied)

The man was also convicted of firearms offences – unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of explosives and unlawful carrying of an imitation firearm.

“Customs’ seizure of this significant quantity of GBL, also referred to as a date rape drug, led to further investigations that successfully stopped this man’s plans and turned up a substantial amount of equipment for methamphetamine manufacturing at his West Auckland address,” Customs Manager Investigations Dominic Adams said.

Customs, with the assistance of New Zealand Police, executed a search warrant at Mr Henderson’s address.

“Among the drug making equipment found in the Customs and Police search of the man’s property was what was later confirmed to be a ‘Parr bomb’, which is a metal cylinder with a screw cap and ball valve commonly used for manufacturing methamphetamine.

“Chemicals including acetone and hydrochloric acid, which are used to make methamphetamine, were also found during the search along with a number of weapons, including firearms, machetes, a flick knife, and ammunition,” Mr Adams said.

“Our Customs teams’ success in terminating this drug operation went beyond the seizure of GBL which is a drug that we know is used in sexual assaults and we are pleased to see this offender now paying for his crimes,” Mr Adams said.

The National Drug Intelligence Bureau estimated the 24 litres of GBL seized by Customs had a potential street value at the time of up to $72,000.

Anyone with suspicions about possible smuggling should contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

