Honouring Leadership And Legacy: Lady Tureiti Moxon Receives Prestigious Global Award

The New Zealand District of a 105-year-old global organisation, Zonta International with 26,000 members in over 1,200 clubs in 64 countries has named Lady Tureiti Moxon a “woman of achievement”.

In recognition of her extraordinary leadership and enduring contributions, the Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health will receive the prestigious “Woman of the Biennium Award” tomorrow at a formal dinner in the capital.

Zonta International, a global organisation advocating for women's rights and equality, draws its name from the language of the Sioux people meaning "honest and trustworthy".

For over 100 years, Zonta has empowered women worldwide, providing over USD$51 million in support of education, health care, economic opportunities, and violence prevention.

Lady Tureiti, celebrated for her visionary leadership within the Hamilton-Waikato community, expressed deep gratitude for the acknowledgement, praising Zonta for its unwavering commitment to women's empowerment.

“I feel honoured to receive this recognition,” she said. She applauds Zonta for being an enduring force and leading light in advocating and empowering women’s equal rights all over the globe.

“If we want to see transformational change, then we have to drive that change within whānau, hapū, Iwi, communities and in our country.

“Ordinary people we can make a real difference in bringing about the change needed to make our country a safer place for everyone especially for our tamariki mokopuna.”

“What we need right now in our country are people who are willing to inspire change, innovation and leadership.”

The Biennium Award was created to acknowledge someone who embodies the Zonta mission through making an outstanding contribution in any field and is a role model for others.

“We had the really difficult job of deciding from all the nominees. We chose Lady Tureiti because of the breadth of her contribution in her community,” said Jen McKinlay-Birkin, Governor 2024 - 2026, District 16 / Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Lady Tureiti’s impact is both wide-reaching and long-lasting. She epitomises the values of Zonta and is a beacon of hope and leadership for women across the globe.”

The award ceremony will take place tomorrow at The Wellington Club, where Lady Tureiti will be inducted into distinguished roll of past honourees, including renowned fashion designer and philanthropist Annah Stretton, arts patron Lady Adrienne Stewart and academic leader, Professor Sarah Lieberman.

The Zonta International and Zonta Foundation for Women International also features a line-up of Kiwis such as Souella Cumming DStJ, ONZM, who is the Treasurer/Secretary of Zonta International and past Governor, Phillippa Jacobs Lory, who is a Zonta International board member.

