Bridge Repairs SH1 Rangitata – Delays From Week Starting 16 September

Drivers who travel south of Hinds in Mid-Canterbury and north of Rangitata township, may face up to 15-minute delays at the Rangitata River Bridge on SH1 from Monday, 16 September for the next two weeks.

As part of the repairs and maintenance of the bridge currently underway, close to three months of piling works start next week (Monday, 16 September), says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Intermittently over the work-day, traffic will be managed single lane on the bridge using portable traffic lights, for around two weeks to 30 September, daytimes only. The actual dates may change depending on water levels around the bridge piles.

Speed levels are also reduced at the bridge while this work is underway and outside of work hours, weekends and overnight to 70km/h.

“Traffic will be released as quickly as we can with crews aiming to minimize delays,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for NZTA in South Canterbury.

Single lane traffic needs to be used when the crane boom is against to or close to the bridge. Other times, traffic will go back to two lanes and when necessary, crews will be able to open to all to clear queues.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed across at short notice.

Electronic signs at Rolleston and Rakaia are pre-warning drivers of the new round of delays while this next stage of work is completed, says Ms Forrester.

Details here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner?panel-type=item-details&panel-subtype=roadworks&panel-item-id=479515

In coming months more work will be underway at nights to minimise effects on most drivers. Road users will be kept updated on any temporary bridge closures.

© Scoop Media

