Local Iwi To Rally Against Sewerage Pipeline Through Sacred Site

This Monday morning, 26 August, local iwi will rally to protect a sacred site from a planned sewerage pipe on Tarawera Road.

Construction of the pipeline commenced on Monday 19th August, and has been met with backlash by local iwi.

The pipeline is being built near Lake Rotokākahi, considered to be a sacred site.

It is the resting place of some 120 people killed in the Mount Tarawera eruption of 1886.

Te Whatanui Leka Skipwith (Tūhourangi) explains:

“Would we build a sewerage system through the battlefields of Gallipoli or through Pompeii?”

“We still have our tūpuna (ancestors) buried right where their sewerage pipes are going.”

In a 2022 report, the council reported that one of their priorities for the years of 2022-2025 was to “protect and restore our natural environment”.

Mana whenua are concerned that this pipeline will have the opposite effect.

“Future blockages or leakages will absolutely devastate the ecosystem of the forests, wildlife, and adjacent lakes that are all connected by our awa (river/stream).”

Skipwith says that mana whenua offered alternative routes for the sewerage system, some of them even being shorter than the one originally proposed.

However, even after meeting with iwi on multiple occasions, the council is still proceeding as originally planned.

“RLC continue their barrage through the whenua, and would rather have the sewerage system going the long route - and at a lower immediate cost - than the future millions of dollars and years of recovery to the environment when these sewerage systems break down.”

“Mana whenua want to protect the taiao (environment), and wāhi tapu (heritage sites) especially for future generations.”

The rally is expected to occur from 8am onwards, with protestors’ main demand being for the council to change the pipeline's route.

“This is simple really. [The alternate route] is faster and safer which will have significantly less impact on the environment and our sacred space.“

“We have seen the costs to the community and environment in places like Ohinemuri. RLC are setting themselves up to repeat the same mistake, and our Iwi and those that stand beside us will not allow it.”

