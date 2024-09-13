New Bus Shelters To Pay Dividends For Ratepayers

29 August 2024

NPDC is rolling out 14 new bus shelters across the district, costing ratepayers nothing but providing savings by generating revenue.

As well as providing commuters with protection from the elements, the shelters include seating, light, space for mobility devices and digital or static advertising screens, with a portion of the income from these coming to NPDC.

“Councils are limited with how they can generate income, so it’s exciting to see this new venture come to fruition and reduce the burden on ratepayers,” says NPDC Chief Executive Gareth Green.

“We’ve also been able to increase the number of shelters throughout the district for public transport users by repurposing some existing shelters to locations currently without one.”

So far six of the new shelters have consent and are being installed. The locations of the remaining eight are being finalised and will go through the consenting process.

Locations of the first six shelters are:

Tukapa Street, Westown

331 & 537 Devon Steet East

Parklands Avenue & Bell Block Court, Bell Block

Mangorei Road.

oOh!media New Zealand is leading installation, maintenance, and management of the shelters, adding to the more than 1600 it already operates in other cities throughout New Zealand.

“Our street furniture model is all about leveraging advertising in the Out of Home environment to fund public infrastructure, such as bus shelters,” says the company’s General Manager, Nick Vile.

“We are really proud to be bringing this advertising-funded solution to New Plymouth, to not only support the local community but also create an opportunity for national and local businesses to get their messages out there.”

Fast facts:

NPDC 10-year Plan (2024-2034) included a $4.5b work programme and a commitment $100m in operational savings over the next decade

NPDC’s organisation transformation has so far generated around $7m in savings to August 2024.

There are currently 269 bus stops on local roads and state highways across New Plymouth district, 115 of which have shelters.

A repurposed shelter has been placed in Rata Street, Inglewood and another underway in Urenui.

The new shelters will display contact information of who to reach out to if people notice any damage.

