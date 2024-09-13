Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Annual Tax Bill

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:36 pm
Press Release: The Finance and Expenditure Committee

August 30, 2024

The Chair of the Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2024–25, Emergency Response, and Remedial Measures) Bill. Submissions close at 11.59pm on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.

In addition to remedial and technical changes, the bill proposes to do the following:

  • set the annual rates of income tax for the 2024–25 tax year
  • introduce a mechanism that would allow response measures to be activated through an Order in Council when an emergency event occurs
  • incorporate the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework and Amendments to the Common Reporting Standard proposal into New Zealand law
  • allow a New Zealand borrower paying interest to a foreign lender who did not register a security for approved issuer levy on time to retrospectively register the security in certain circumstances
  • address issues that affect the transfer of pension funds to New Zealand
  • increase thresholds relating to exempt employee share schemes to recognise the effect of past inflation and provide a buffer against future inflation
  • allow for the one-off sharing of IRD numbers and contact information between Inland Revenue and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to encourage uptake of the New Zealand Business Number by unincorporated entities
  • allow young people aged under 16 to enroll in KiwiSaver with the agreement of one parent or guardian
  • grant six New Zealand charities overseas donee status.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.

For more details about the bill:

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Finance and Expenditure Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 