Have Your Say On Annual Tax Bill

August 30, 2024

The Chair of the Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2024–25, Emergency Response, and Remedial Measures) Bill. Submissions close at 11.59pm on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.

In addition to remedial and technical changes, the bill proposes to do the following:

set the annual rates of income tax for the 2024–25 tax year

introduce a mechanism that would allow response measures to be activated through an Order in Council when an emergency event occurs

incorporate the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework and Amendments to the Common Reporting Standard proposal into New Zealand law

allow a New Zealand borrower paying interest to a foreign lender who did not register a security for approved issuer levy on time to retrospectively register the security in certain circumstances

address issues that affect the transfer of pension funds to New Zealand

increase thresholds relating to exempt employee share schemes to recognise the effect of past inflation and provide a buffer against future inflation

allow for the one-off sharing of IRD numbers and contact information between Inland Revenue and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to encourage uptake of the New Zealand Business Number by unincorporated entities

allow young people aged under 16 to enroll in KiwiSaver with the agreement of one parent or guardian

grant six New Zealand charities overseas donee status.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.

For more details about the bill:

© Scoop Media

