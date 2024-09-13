Strong Northwesterlies Blow Us Into Spring

29/08/2024

Covering period of Thursday 29 August - Monday 2 September

MetService is forecasting a spell of blustery northwesterlies to sweep over Aotearoa New Zealand over the coming days, as meteorological spring knocks at the door. A series of fast-moving weather systems look to bring heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms, while temperatures continue to trend warmer than average, particularly in the east.

The windy weather has already made its presence felt on Thursday as the first of these systems moves across the country. Wellington, Wairarapa, and the Marlborough Sounds are under a Strong Wind Watch until 4pm. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are also expected over the western South Island, extending to the western and northern North Island in the afternoon and evening, with the possibility of hail.

Photo/Supplied

Friday sees some improvement, though western areas may still experience showers and strong winds persist in the lower North Island and lower South Island. Elsewhere, brighter skies are expected, with Hawke’s Bay likely to experience unseasonably warm temperatures.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says, “With all the active weather around, it’s best to make the most of any good weather when it comes.”

On Saturday, another round of wet and windy weather arrives with a more intense, fast-moving system. While most regions can expect windy conditions, the strongest gusts are likely over the lower, inland, and eastern parts of both main islands. A Strong Wind Watch has been issued for the Canterbury High Country, and additional areas may be added as the system approaches.

Heavy rain is expected in the west, from Fiordland (where a Heavy Rain Watch is in place) up to Tasman, and even into Canterbury and Otago near the Southern Alps. Lesser rain amounts are forecast for other parts of the South Island. The rain spreads over the North Island from the afternoon, with the evening and overnight hours looking particularly wet. Regions such as Waikato, Taranaki, Horowhenua, and Kapiti – including the Tararua Range – could see periods of heavy rain, extending to the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty on Sunday. The wet weather is expected to clear in the afternoon as the system moves off the country.

“The weather seems to be stuck on ‘replay’ as unsettled conditions continue into the start of next week with yet another wet and windy system on the horizon. The term ‘springtime westerlies’ is truly living up to its name,” Makgabutlane adds.

