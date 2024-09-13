Sadness Cloaks Dawn Blessing Of Hamilton’s New Bridge

30th August 2024

The blessing of Hamilton’s new bridge across the Waikato River today (Friday 30 August) was cloaked in sadness following news of the death of Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

The bridge was formally opened by representatives of the Kiingi, and the grey dawn skies reflected the solemn mood as they led the procession across the new bridge alongside Honourable Simeon Brown, Minister of Transport and Her Worship Paula Southgate, Mayor of Hamilton.

Te Ara Pekapeka Bridge is the name gifted to the city by mana whenua. The name means pathway of the bat and reflects the consideration that was given in the design of the bridge to protect pekapeka-tou-roa (long-tailed bat) that live in the Peacocke area.

(Photo/Supplied)

The bridge’s simple structure, lighting, and landscape planting provides for bat flight paths above traffic routes or along the river beneath the bridge, ensuring the bats as well as people can continue to live in the growth cell as it is developed.

The bridge’s name, along with mana whenua’s other aspirations, were incorporated via the Southern Links Tangata Whenua Working Group, made up of representatives of the five hapuu with ancestral connections to Peacocke.

Speaking dignitaries paid tribute to Kiingi Tuuheitia’s involvement and support for the cultural elements of the bridge, and his connection to the legacy that is the bridge’s name.

Waikato-Tainui representative Donald Turner closed the event with a message about unity, the importance of relationships and how projects like this create opportunities for everyone.

(Photo/Supplied)

The four-lane bridge and surrounding transport network including separate walking and cycling bridge, 1.6km of new roads, a roundabout, signalised intersection, rural road upgrades and three waters infrastructure was made possible by the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Honourable Simeon Brown, Minister of Transport is pleased to see the first stage of Southern Links, a Road of National Significance, delivered after being funded by the National government.

“In 2017, the previous National-led Government announced Housing Infrastructure Funding for Peacocke strategic infrastructure projects, with the goal of unlocking thousands of new homes for Hamilton city.

“Today, we see first-hand the infrastructure this funding has delivered. More than 400 homes have been built since 2018 and around 2000 are consented or in the pipeline.

“The infrastructure to enable this growth includes this fantastic, four-lane bridge over the Waikato River, which will connect future residents to key Hamilton destinations, and ensure people can get to where they need to go quickly and safely."

“I am immensely proud of this project, which is a great example of community-led placemaking, delivered in partnership with iwi, and backed up by much-needed funding support from Government.”

Hamiltonians will have a chance to see the finished product themselves at a community day tomorrow (Saturday 31 August) between 10am and 2pm, before the bridge officially opens to traffic soon after the event. An exact time and date will not be announced to manage traffic on the wider network and ensure public safety.

Peacocke is being built with the support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3 million 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1 million of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi subsidies.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, a transport network that caters for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks. Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, opening the area to the Waikato River, and investigating community facilities which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.

© Scoop Media

