Next Steps For Mangawhai Hills Development Area PPC84

30 August 2024

Kaipara District Council adopted the recommendations of the Hearing Panel for Private Plan Change 84 Mangawhai Hills Development Area (PPC84) at the 28 August council meeting.

The PPC84 proposal was initially lodged in March 2023 and seeks to rezone 218.3 hectares of land in Mangawhai, situated between Tara Road, Cove Road, Moir Road and Old Waipu Road, from a Rural Zone to accommodate a mix of residential, community and commercial activities amongst ecological restoration areas.

Map of Mangawhai Hills Development Area (Photo/ Supplied)

The decision to adopt the recommendations of the Hearing Panel follows a strict process in line with legislation. At the March 2024 Council Meeting, Council delegated the functions to hear and recommend to Council the outcomes of PPC 84 and submissions received. A total of 74 submissions were received and a public hearing was held in May 2024. The Hearing Panel, comprising independent Commissioners Greg Hill (Chair) and Barry Moseley, along with Councillor Gordon Lambeth, considered submissions and evidence before making recommendations to the Council.

Council will shortly publicly notify the decision and submitters will have an opportunity to lodge appeals (if they consider it necessary) to the Environment Court.

The private plan change, introduces a Structure Plan that will guide future development within the area, potentially enabling up to 600 dwellings. The plan also emphasises ecological preservation with nearly half of the development left as ecological conservation areas and development hubs including a school site. Any future development would still be required to undergo Resource Consent applications to activate the Structure Plan proposals.

