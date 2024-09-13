Auckland Council’s Eke Panuku Spends More Than $126,000 On Two-day Local Event

WEDNESDAY 28 AUGUST 2024

It can be revealed through the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) that Auckland Council’s urban regeneration arm, Eke Panuku, has spent $126,400 on a two-day event in Pukekohe, South Auckland.

Commenting, Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesperson, Sam Warren, said:

“Only last week, councillors up and down the country scoffed at the Prime Minister’s announcement that his government expects councils to focus on must-haves and pull back on projects that are less essential.

“Given that so many Aucklanders are tightening their belts, most would think this is a shocking amount of money just for one local event.

“Eke Panuku has tried to justify the expenditure under the guise of ‘creating community cohesion during a time of significant neighbourhood change’. Perhaps the biggest change facing Aucklanders right now are spikes in local rates bills, and poorer delivery of our most basic services.”

“Once again Eke Panuku fails to demonstrate any fiscal accountability, and only further undermines confidence that they, and other CCOs, can be trusted with spending public money responsibly.

“Recently Mayor Wayne Brown has announced his desire for a major shakeup to CCOs, including the disestablishment of Eke Panuku. When Auckland ratepayers keep hearing about this kind of reckless spending by Council Controlled Organisations, support for his announcement would be a safe bet.”

© Scoop Media

