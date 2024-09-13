Mayor Weston Kirton Commends Community For Coming Together In Support Of WPI And Its Workers

Aug 29, 2024

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton (R) with Rangitikei MP Suze Redmayne (National Party) listening to speakers at the community hui in Raetihi held in support of Winstone Pulp International (WPI) and the mill workers impacted by its potential closure due to soaring wholesale energy prices. Photo/Supplied.



Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton has expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Raetihi community and everyone who attended Tuesday night's (27 Aug 24) standing-room-only meeting to discuss the impending closure of the Winstone Pulp International (WPI) mills in Tangiwai and Karioi, which are under threat due to unsustainable energy prices.

"I particularly want to acknowledge Liz Brooker for her initiative in organising the meeting and bringing us together," Mayor Kirton said. "It was incredibly powerful to hear directly from workers, their whanau, and members of our community about the devastating impact this potential closure could have on our people, our economy, and our future."

The hui attracted not only mill workers but also local residents, Ruapehu District councillors and Community Board members, Rangitikei Mayor Andy Watson, Rangitikei MP Suze Redmayne, iwi representatives, local business leaders, and other concerned citizens from across the region.

Mayor Kirton extended his gratitude to all who attended for showing their support and recognising the critical situation facing our community. "The turnout demonstrated the widespread concern and frustration with the current state of New Zealand’s electricity market and its consequences for our local industries and communities," he continued. "It is crucial that we come together, share our stories, and call on the government to act urgently to prevent these mill closures."

Mayor Kirton emphasised that he is committed to continuing his work in pressuring the government and power companies to find a solution that will protect the jobs and livelihoods of the 230 workers directly affected, as well as the wider community.

"There is no doubt that we are being heard," Mayor Kirton stated. "But we must keep the pressure on those who have the power to change this situation. Our community is strong and united, and together, we can make a difference.

With the high profits announced by the large ‘gentailer’ companies this year there is no reason why a lifeline cannot be offered to WPI while the government enacts the urgent electricity market reforms needed to ensure NZ’s export manufacturing sector isn’t gutted and this situation doesn’t arise again,” he said.

He encouraged everyone to continue raising their voices and sharing their experiences, ensuring the government and power companies understand the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action to safeguard the region's economic future.

