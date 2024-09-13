Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

National Role For TEMO Lead

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:51 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Ben Green, Manager Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office (TEMO) / Supplied

28 August 

The accolades keep coming for the Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office (TEMO) with news manager Ben Green has been appointed as an alternate national controller for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

It comes on the back of the local organisation winning two top gongs at the Local Government New Zealand Awards.

Ben is one of 11 alternate controllers from around New Zealand who will support the national controller as needed during a major emergency. He will play a key role in determining the shape of the working group as NEMA works to develop the cohort.

Mr Green says the appointment underlines the value of the local operation.

“To be selected from a national pool of people from a number of different professional backgrounds is perhaps an aspirational pinnacle for emergency management professionals.”

Not bad for “a kid from Te Puia Springs” to nab a national leadership role.

He says the rationale for the alternate national controllers is to ensure New Zealand has a trained cohort of individuals who have the competencies and experience that when activated, will support a national emergency. This includes the activation of the Alternate National Crisis Management Centre.

“There is no impact on what is provided to Tairāwhiti as support to a national response will be when we are not impacted or dealing with a regional emergency,” said Mr Green.

“If I am activated in this role, New Zealand is having a bad day for something up to and including a catastrophic event.”

While Mr Green is completely comfortable in leading during an emergency, he knows it will be quite different to how things have rolled out in Tairāwhiti.

“It will be significantly different given the national structure and focus for an event. The New Zealand national interests are what matters – which incorporates all regions.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 