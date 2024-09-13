Winds Cause Waipara Forestry Fire To Flare Up

High gusty winds have caused multiple break-out fires this afternoon in the fire burning in a forestry block north of Waipara, North Canterbury.

The fire has jumped the containment line and is now not contained and not controlled. We are putting all our resources into bringing the fire under control, including five helicopters responding.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire last Thursday evening.

We ask people to not light outdoor fires, and anyone who has lit one recently please check it is fully extinguished.

