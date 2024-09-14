Te Whare O Pou Tangata Mourns Death Of Māori King

30 August, 2024

He aha rā, he aha rā?

He mahi mō runga i ngā marae e horo nei

E, ko Tīrairaka! E, ko Tītakataka!

Takataka mai te pōkēao

Takataka mai te āroharoha

Ki runga ki te iwi Māori, ki runga Aotearoa e apakura nei, e rohi kau nei

E, ko te hono ki te Kotahitanga, ki te Kiingi Māori kua riro!

Whiti rere ki te mākohakoha o te pō

Whiti rere ki te mārirerire o te pō

Auē, e Rangi, auē taukuri e!

He kura tangihia, he maimai aroha ki a Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee - Te Whare o Pou Tangata - is mourning the passing of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII with all of Aotearoa and many across the world.

On behalf of the New Zealand Team, we send our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to his wife Te Makau Ariki, their children and mokopuna, and extend our sympathies to the Kiingitanga movement and te ao Māori at large.

Kiingi Tuheitia and the Kiingitanga movement has made a significant impact on Te Whare o Pou Tangata over the last 20 years and has been instrumental in the NZOC's te ao Māori journey.

The NZOC relationship with the Kiingitanga was first forged in 2004 with the late Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, who blessed and named the New Zealand Team's very first Olympic kākahu, Te Māhutonga. The relationship was reignited in April this year when her son, Kiingi Tuheitia, blessed and bestowed his mauri into the second Olympic kākahu, Te Hono ki Matariki.

Both Olympic kākahu are held in the highest regard and considered the NZOC’s most precious and significant taonga. They are worn only by the New Zealand Team flag bearers at Olympic Games.

The unveiling of Te Hono ki Matariki was a historic moment for Te Whare o Pou Tangata. It was the organisation’s first visit to Turangawaewae Marae, and was made more special by Kiingi Tuheitia who welcomed members of the Board and staff, along with Olympic and Commonwealth athletes including Athens 2004 Flagbearer Beatrice Faumuina (Olympian #706), to a private audience inside the sacred meeting house of Mahinaarangi.

Earlier this month, Kiingi Tuheitia and his whānau made history again, becoming the first Royal representatives of te ao Māori to attend an Olympic Games. They were part of the New Zealand Team’s Paris 2024 distinguished guests of honour alongside our patron, Her Excellency the Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, and the Minister of Sport Chris Bishop.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Kiingi Tuheitia,” said NZOC President Liz Dawson.

“It was an honour to host him and his whānau in Paris. We are extremely thankful for the time he gifted to all of us. We are also grateful to him and his whānau for affirming our connection to France in a special visit to Arras, and for reaffirming our connection to the Oceania Olympic team through karakia, waiata, and whakawhanaungatanga.”

NZOC Chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon also expressed her sadness at Kiingi Tūheitia’s passing.

“Kiingi Tūheitia was an avid sport supporter and loved being a part of the wider New Zealand Team at the Paris Olympic Games. I know that our athletes appreciated his tautoko and were inspired by his presence and calls for unity. He left a mark on each of us.

“We extend our condolences to the whānau of Kiingi Tūheitia and acknowledge the legacy and mana he leaves behind.”

Kiingi Tuheitia stood for kotahitanga (unity) and rangimārie (peace), values that align with Te Whare o Pou Tangata and the Olympic movement.

We will continue to uphold the legacy of Kiingi Tuheitia and his mother, the late Dame Te Atairangikaahu, who live on in both Olympic kākahu, along with the mother of pearl shell he gifted to our New Zealand Team in Paris. Etched on our new taonga are the poignant words:

“Ruia te Kakano, Kia Puawai Tātou. Sow the Seeds of Unity so we can Blossom Together.”

© Scoop Media

