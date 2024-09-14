Final Stage For Private Plan Change 81 Dargaville Racecourse

30th August 2024

Kaipara District Council has agreed to incorporate Private Plan Change 81 Trifecta Development Area (PPC81) into the Operative Kaipara District Plan.

The development area is the former Dargaville Racecourse site, situated at the corner of State Highway 14 and Awakino Point North Road, Dargaville.

The approval rezones this site of approximately 47 hectares from rural zoning to a mix of residential, light industrial, neighbourhood centre and open space zoning.

Kaipara District Mayor Craig Jepson highlighted this was the second Dargaville development to be incorporated into the operative District Plan this year, encouraging growth and development within the area.

“We are looking forward to seeing the many positive economic impacts this will create for the wider district.”

The Trifecta Development Area will be integrated into the Kaipara District Council Operative District Plan with its own objectives, policies and plan provisions, from 24 September 2024.

